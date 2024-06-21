Open Menu

IRSA Releases 338,600 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:30 PM

IRSA releases 338,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 338,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 298,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1457.18 feet and was 59.18 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 190,000 cusecs and 195,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1180.55 feet, which was 132.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 42,200 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 157,800, 173,600, 103,300 and 101,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 87,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 21,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

