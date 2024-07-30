IRSA Releases 340,200 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 340,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 439,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1521.99 feet and was 123.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 259,300 cusecs and 190,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1201.10 feet, which was 153.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 40,200 cusecs and 10,500 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 255,300, 196,300, 145,400 and 76,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 55,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
