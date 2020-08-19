IRSA releases 341,300 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 341,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 412,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1534.93 feet, which was 138.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 250,000 cusecs and outflow as 194,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1236.80 feet, which was 196.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 199,400, 144,700 and 39,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 64,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.