UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 341,300 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:46 PM

IRSA releases 341,300 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 341,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 412,600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 341,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 412,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1534.93 feet, which was 138.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 250,000 cusecs and outflow as 194,300 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1236.80 feet, which was 196.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 199,400, 144,700 and 39,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 64,800 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Corona-Virus cases in Southeast Asia near 390,000

2 minutes ago

ECB considers flexible start times for third Test

2 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia says no Israel deal without Palestini ..

4 minutes ago

Water Resource Ministry needs no govt sovereign gu ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims seven more lives, infects 317 othe ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 19 Aug 2 ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.