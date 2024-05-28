Open Menu

IRSA Releases 341,400 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM

IRSA releases 341,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 341,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 379,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1467.93 feet and was 69.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow each in the dam was recorded as 152,400 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1184.50 feet, which was 134.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 67,300 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 222,500, 158,700, 90,100 and 40,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 99,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 35,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

