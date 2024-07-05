Open Menu

IRSA Releases 341,700 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 341,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 500,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1497.68 feet and was 99.68 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 277,400 cusecs and 144,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1188.25 feet, which was 140.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 45,200 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 187,200, 173,900, 108,100 and 38,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 90,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan