IRSA Releases 34,200 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 34,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 37,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.35 feet and was 91.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,000 cusecs while outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1116.65 feet, which was 66.65 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,700 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 39,700, 25,200, 17,800 and 2,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

