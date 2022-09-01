IRSA releases 342,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 342,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 360,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 187,800 cusecs each.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.80 feet, which was 136.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 245,700, 580,100 and 529,800 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 92,000 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 23,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.