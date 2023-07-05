Open Menu

IRSA Releases 342,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

IRSA releases 342,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 342,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 394,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.00 feet and was 114.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 191,500 cusecs and 190,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.30 feet, which was 136.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 60,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 214,100, 181,800, 151,400 and 89,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 56,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 59,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

14 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

14 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

14 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

14 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

15 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

15 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

15 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

15 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

15 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan