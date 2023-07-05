IRSA releases 342,800 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 342,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 394,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1512.00 feet and was 114.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 191,500 cusecs and 190,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1186.30 feet, which was 136.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 60,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 214,100, 181,800, 151,400 and 89,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 56,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 59,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.