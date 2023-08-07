IRSA releases 342,900 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 342,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 407,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.00 feet and was 148.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 239,800 cusecs and 210,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1235.40 feet, which was 185.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 45,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 215,300, 224,100, 191,300 and 157,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 45,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.