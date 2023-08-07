Open Menu

IRSA Releases 342,900 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2023 | 10:30 AM

IRSA releases 342,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 342,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 407,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.00 feet and was 148.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 239,800 cusecs and 210,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1235.40 feet, which was 185.40 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 45,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 215,300, 224,100, 191,300 and 157,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 49,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 45,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Slovenia and offers condolences over victims of fl ..

10 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco and offers condolences over victims of bus ..

11 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency ..

Dubai Municipality responds to over 100 emergency reports due to rainstorm

15 hours ago
 Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sus ..

Strengthening academic partnerships to achieve sustainable development, says Abd ..

15 hours ago
AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

17 hours ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

18 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

18 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

19 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

20 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan