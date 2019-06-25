IRSA releases 343,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 343,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 317,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1405.22 feet, which was 21.22 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 136,700 cusecs while outflow as 115,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.05 feet, which was 99.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 58,000 cusecs and 105,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 164,400, 139,400 and 36,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 73,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 19,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.