IRSA Releases 343,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 343,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 365,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.78 feet, which was 147.78 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 199,500 cusecs and 205,500 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1226.50 feet, which was 176.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 35,900 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 231,400, 219,500, 345,400 and 231,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 34,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 94,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
