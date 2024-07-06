Open Menu

IRSA Releases 344,200 Cusecs Water

Published July 06, 2024

IRSA releases 344,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 344,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 528,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1503.82 feet and was 105.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 288,400 cusecs and 141,500 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1189.60 feet, which was 141.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,7700 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 217,400, 168,100, 111,700 and 45,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 91,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 59,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

