IRSA Releases 344,200 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 344,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 528,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1503.82 feet and was 105.82 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 288,400 cusecs and 141,500 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1189.60 feet, which was 141.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,7700 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 217,400, 168,100, 111,700 and 45,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 91,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 59,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three held for fraudulently drawing funds from BISP1 minute ago
-
Secretary Information, PIO grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife41 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 600 kg dead poultry birds41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders inquiry against revenue officials for professional misconduct41 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police to ensure foolproof security for Muharram processions: IG Punjab2 hours ago
-
President congratulates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of Iran2 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over death of NPC President Azhar Jatoi's wife3 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy displays mangoes at an event in Paris3 hours ago
-
Terror eradication from country need of hour: Kiyani12 hours ago
-
People's welfare govt's top priority: AJK PM13 hours ago
-
No obstacles in calling APC: PM Coordinator13 hours ago
-
People rush to Murree to enjoy pleasant weather14 hours ago