Open Menu

IRSA Releases 344,500 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 11:10 AM

IRSA releases 344,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 344,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 552,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.23 feet and was 95.23 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 290,600 cusecs and 154,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1172.75 feet, which was 122.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 81,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 217,900, 169,300, 109,600 and 42,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,500 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 77,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

1 minute ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

31 minutes ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

10 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

10 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

10 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

11 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

12 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan