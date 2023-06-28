IRSA releases 344,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 344,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 552,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.23 feet and was 95.23 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 290,600 cusecs and 154,800 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1172.75 feet, which was 122.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 81,800 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 217,900, 169,300, 109,600 and 42,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,500 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 77,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala