IRSA Releases 34,600 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 34,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.93 feet and was 72.93 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,700 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.25 feet, which was 83.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 19,700, 26,700, 20,900 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a 0total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

