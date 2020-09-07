IRSA releases 346,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 346,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 346,200 cusecs

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 346,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with equal inflow of 346,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, both Tarbela and Mangla Dams have already attained their maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet and 1242 feet respectively.

Water inflow and outflow in Tarbela dam dam was recorded as 183,500 cusecs each. Similarly water inflow and outflow in Mangla dam was recorded as 56,300 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 227,000, 455,900 and 386,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul Rivera total of 51,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 43,200 cusecsreleased from the Chenab River at Marala.