IRSA Releases 34,700 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 34,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.84 feet and was 72.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.20 feet, which was 83.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 21,300, 25,600, 20,900 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a 0total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
