Open Menu

IRSA Releases 34,700 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2024 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 34,700 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 34,700 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.84 feet and was 72.84 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,500 cusecs and 15,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.20 feet, which was 83.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,800 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 21,300, 25,600, 20,900 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a 0total of 10,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part ..

MoHAP announces mandatory genetic testing as part of premarital screening for Em ..

31 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voi ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Empowering Youth Voices in Arab Climate Policy’ ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on D ..

UAE Wooden Powerboat Championship to kick off on December 28 in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-Ge ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Assistant Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol an ..

1 hour ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

Ajman Crown Prince receives Kuwaiti Consul-General

2 hours ago
 Christian community celebrates Christmas today

Christian community celebrates Christmas today

2 hours ago
Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

Pakistan, Romania pledge Navy-to-Navy engagements

2 hours ago
 Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Qu ..

Nation celebrates 148th birthday anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

2 hours ago
 YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

YouTuber Zara rapidly gains fame on social media

2 hours ago
 China's SMEs active in patent innovation

China's SMEs active in patent innovation

2 hours ago
 TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tank ..

TRENDS participates in Annual Forum for Think Tanks in Arab Countries

2 hours ago
 Japan likely to experience record-high average tem ..

Japan likely to experience record-high average temperature in 2024

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan