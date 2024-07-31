IRSA Releases 347,000 Cusecs Water
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 347,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 509,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1526.89 feet and was 128.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 307,500 cusecs and 180,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1202.15 feet, which was 154.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 255,400, 194,800, 145,600 and 79,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 77,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 51,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
