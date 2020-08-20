UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 349,900 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:27 PM

IRSA releases 349,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 349,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 427,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1536.93 feet, which was 140.93 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet.

Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 262,400 cusecs and outflow as 206,700 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1237.30 feet, which was 197.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 31,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 274,200, 142,500 and 39,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 42,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 63,700 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

