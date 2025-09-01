IRSA releases 354,400 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 354,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 388,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 202,000 cusecs and 201,600 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1225.75 feet, which was 175.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 220,100, 217,400, 303,900 and 234,700 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 107,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.