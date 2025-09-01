Open Menu

IRSA Releases 354,400 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 354,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 354,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 388,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 202,000 cusecs and 201,600 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1225.75 feet, which was 175.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 220,100, 217,400, 303,900 and 234,700 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 107,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

14 minutes ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

1 day ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

3 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

3 days ago
 Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic rel ..

Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar

3 days ago
 HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan