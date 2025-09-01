IRSA Releases 354,400 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 354,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 388,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 202,000 cusecs and 201,600 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1225.75 feet, which was 175.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 220,100, 217,400, 303,900 and 234,700 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 36,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 107,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit
Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 354,400 cusecs water50 seconds ago
-
DPO and DC Haripur assure dignified repatriation of Afghan refugee during camp visit11 minutes ago
-
19th death anniversary of renowned painter Ahmed Saeed Nagi observed31 minutes ago
-
Man electrocuted31 minutes ago
-
Flood relief operation rescues over 450,000 people41 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken for dignified return of Afghan refugees: ADC51 minutes ago
-
Cholera outbreaks remain a grave threat for Pakistan after disasters & conflicts51 minutes ago
-
DPO Mansehra inquires health of policemen during Naran visit after attack on police van1 hour ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness1 hour ago
-
Ali Geelani's life enduring resistance symbol for Kashmiris against oppression: PM2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz, Pezeshkian review Pak-Iran cooperation, express satisfaction with positive momentum2 hours ago
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness3 hours ago