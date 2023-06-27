Open Menu

IRSA Releases 356,100 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 356,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 565,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1487.26 feet and was 89.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 284,200 cusecs and 150,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1169.95 feet, which was 119.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 86,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 212,900, 169,300, 100,900 and 36,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 89,400 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 80,400 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

