IRSA releases 358,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 358,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 415,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1546.70 feet, which was 148.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 244,800 cusecs and outflow at 215,100 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.60 feet, which was 120.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 37,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 190,200, 394,400 and 161,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 45,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 70,100 cusecs was released from the Chenab River at Marala.