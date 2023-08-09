IRSA releases 359,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 359,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 416,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1548.00 feet and was 150.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 255,700 cusecs and 226,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1236.95 feet, which was 186.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 37,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 276,300, 219,900, 259,100 and 166,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 51,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 42,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.