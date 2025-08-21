IRSA releases 361,900 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 361,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 422,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 268,300 cusecs and 238,900 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1217.45 feet, which was 167.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 38,600 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 319,400, 479,700, 417,700 and 315,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 44,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 52,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.