IRSA Releases 363,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 10:50 AM

IRSA releases 363,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 363,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 451,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.15 feet and was 138.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 252,100 cusecs and 208,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.

20 feet, which was 178.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 54,600 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 288,300, 363,400, 461,400, and 400,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 60,000 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera, and 68,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

