IRSA releases 364,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 364,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 427,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1547.00 feet and was 149.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 251,000 cusecs and 221,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1236.

25 feet, which was 186.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 43,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 269,500, 229,000, 233,400 and 130,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 50,300 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 54,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.