IRSA Releases 36,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:00 PM

IRSA releases 36,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 36,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 39,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,700 cusecs and outflow as 16,100 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.85 feet, which was 124.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 28,600, 16,600 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 6,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 9,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

