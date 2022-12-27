UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 37,100 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 08:35 PM

IRSA releases 37,100 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 37,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 32,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1489.59 feet and was 91.59 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow as 15,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1117.20 feet, which was 67.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,300 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 23,400, 22,300, 19,300 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,100 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

