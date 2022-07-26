UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 375623 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 12:20 PM

IRSA releases 375623 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 375623 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 483519 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.60 feet, which was 89.

06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 35096 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187603 , 258932 and 190528 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 86600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 95015 released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Sh ..

Punjab CM run-off elections case: Lawyers of Ch Shujaat, PPP reach SC

8 minutes ago
 Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

Man who threatened Katrina, Kaushal arrested

30 minutes ago
 Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners ..

Punjab CM election case: Govt's coalition partners boycott SC proceedings

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one- ..

Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.