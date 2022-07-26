IRSA releases 375623 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 375623 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 483519 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.60 feet, which was 89.

06 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 35096 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 187603 , 258932 and 190528 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 86600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 95015 released from the Chenab River at Marala.