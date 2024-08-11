Open Menu

IRSA Releases 376,500 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2024 | 01:20 PM

IRSA releases 376,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 376,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 451,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1544.00 feet and was 146.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 277,300 cusecs and 219,300 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1209.35 feet, which was 161.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 26,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 352,300, 435,200, 401,200 and 315,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 64,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

