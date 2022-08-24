UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 381, 670 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 381, 670 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 397, 108 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550 feet, which was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded 224, 700 cusecs and outflow 224, 700 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1178.45 feet, which was 128.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 25, 438 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 266, 373, 445, 360 and 559, 816 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 81, 900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 37, 672 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

