IRSA Releases 381,300 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 381,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 381,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 402,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 188,500 cusecs and 181,100 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.00 feet, which was 173.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 28,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 206,300, 222,700, 335,800 and 229,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 148,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

