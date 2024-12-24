IRSA Releases 38,200 Cusecs Water
Umer Jamshaid Published December 24, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 38,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,000 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1470.76 feet and was 72.76 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,300 cusecs and 18,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1132.15 feet, which was 83.15 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 6,500 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 36,800, 26,900, 22,300 and 1,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 1,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
