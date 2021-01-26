IRSA releases 38,400 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 38,400 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 40,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.40 feet, which was 78.40 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 16,000 and 23 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1173.80 feet, which was 133.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,100 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 32,600, 23,000 and 17,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,100 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.