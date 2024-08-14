IRSA releases 386,200 cusecs water

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 386,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 427,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1547.00 feet and was 149.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 280,700 cusecs and 251,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1210.90 feet, which was 162.90 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 290,700, 318,100, 392,400 and 350,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 59,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 47,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.