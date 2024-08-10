IRSA Releases 386,300 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 386,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 460,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1542.00 feet and was 144.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 285,500 cusecs and 227,500 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1208.85 feet, which was 160.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 26,500 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 330,100, 429,800, 384,500 and 115,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 75,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 55,800 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
