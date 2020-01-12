UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRSA Releases 39,300 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:00 PM

IRSA releases 39,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Sunday released 39,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 47,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1481.26 feet, which was 95.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 16,100 cusecs and outflow as 8,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1178.50 feet, which was 138.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,000 cusecs each.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 15,600, 17,800 and 9,000 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 8,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 13,100 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala. The total water storage stood at 5.675 million acre feet

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Natural gas is now 85% of Crescent Petroleum’s p ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: The death of Sultan Qaboos marks the en ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 12, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

12 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.