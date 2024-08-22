IRSA releases 393,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 393,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 413,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 254,600 cusecs and 254,100 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1215.

25 feet, which was 167.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 27,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 315,100, 332,400, 405,400 and 377,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 41,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.