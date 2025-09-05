Open Menu

IRSA Releases 396,900 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM

IRSA releases 396,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 396,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 433,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.90 feet, which was 147.90 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 187,600 cusecs and 186,300 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1229.

50 feet, which was 179.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 43,300 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 205,700, 236,500, 327,500, and 277,400 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 171,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

