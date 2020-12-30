UrduPoint.com
IRSA Releases 39,800 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 12:10 PM

IRSA releases 39,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 39,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1472.46 feet, which was 80.46 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 18,500 cusecs and outflow as 18,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1164.50 feet, which was 124.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 29,500, 17,700 and zero cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

