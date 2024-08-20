Open Menu

IRSA Releases 398,800 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 12:00 PM

IRSA releases 398,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 398,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 406,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 257,100 cusecs and 256,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1214.

00 feet, which was 166.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 313,700, 384,900, 394,000 and 371,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 62,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan