IRSA releases 398,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 398,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 406,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 257,100 cusecs and 256,600 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1214.

00 feet, which was 166.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 17,000 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 313,700, 384,900, 394,000 and 371,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 62,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 44,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.