IRSA releases 408,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 408,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 450,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1548.00 feet and was 150.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 284,200 cusecs and 254,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1211.25 feet, which was 163.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 22,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 296,400, 339,400, 357,400 and 346,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 56,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 70,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.