IRSA Releases 414,300 Cusecs Water
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 414,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 455,700 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.85 feet, which was 147.85 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 197,500 cusecs and 195,100 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1227.
55 feet, which was 177.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 47,000 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 236,400, 217,400, 354,200 and 250,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 42,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 167,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
