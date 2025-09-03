Open Menu

IRSA Releases 414,300 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:40 AM

IRSA releases 414,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 414,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 455,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.85 feet, which was 147.85 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 197,500 cusecs and 195,100 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1227.

55 feet, which was 177.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 47,000 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 236,400, 217,400, 354,200 and 250,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 42,600 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 167,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan ..

China marks 80th anniversary of victory over Japan with grand military parade

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terror ..

Operation against Khawarij completed, all 6 terrorists killed, six security pers ..

12 hours ago
 205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

205 drug dealers held in 24 hours

12 hours ago
 WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

WPC discusses plan addressing climate change

12 hours ago
Minister vows action against illegal riverbed cons ..

Minister vows action against illegal riverbed constructions

12 hours ago
 President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquar ..

President condemns terrorist attack on FC headquarters in Bannu

12 hours ago
 Muqam chairs high level meeting

Muqam chairs high level meeting

12 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif directs DCs to assess flood damages, e ..

12 hours ago
 Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s su ..

Timely evacuation & relief ensured under PM’s supervision: ederal Minister for ..

12 hours ago
 Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Ba ..

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns Bannu terror attack, pays tribut ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan