IRSA releases 415,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 415,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 496,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.00 feet, which was 146.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 270,000 cusecs and outflow as 242,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1155.80 feet, which was 115.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 63,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 281,300, 346,800 and 258,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 74,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 72,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.