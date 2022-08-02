UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 415,200 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 07:19 PM

IRSA releases 415,200 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 415,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 496,000 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 415,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 496,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1532.00 feet, which was 146.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 270,000 cusecs and outflow as 242,400 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1155.80 feet, which was 115.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 63,200 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 281,300, 346,800 and 258,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 74,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 72,500 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Sprinters Shajar, Aneela out of medal race

Sprinters Shajar, Aneela out of medal race

36 seconds ago
 Australian HC calls on Punjab Governor

Australian HC calls on Punjab Governor

38 seconds ago
 Traders' leader expresses unwavering support, soli ..

Traders' leader expresses unwavering support, solidarity with oppressed people o ..

40 seconds ago
 England recall Robinson for first two South Africa ..

England recall Robinson for first two South Africa Tests

43 seconds ago
 PMD holds workshop on 'Socioeconomic benefits of w ..

PMD holds workshop on 'Socioeconomic benefits of weather and climate services'

4 minutes ago
 Police recovers abducted engineer, arrested five c ..

Police recovers abducted engineer, arrested five criminals

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.