IRSA Releases 415,200 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 415,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 440,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1550.00 feet (maximum conservation level) and was 152.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 264,100 cusecs and 263,600 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1214.
70 feet, which was 166.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 32,600 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 311,900, 339,500, 391,700 and 377,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 60,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 57,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
