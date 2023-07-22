Open Menu

IRSA Releases 422,100 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2023 | 06:50 PM

IRSA releases 422,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Saturday released 442,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 527,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1523.89 feet and was 125.89 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 297,300 cusecs and 239,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.20 feet, which was 163.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 57,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 289,200, 203,800, 152,000 and 91,400 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,700 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 99,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

