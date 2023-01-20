UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 42,400 Cusecs Water

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 45,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 40,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1498.26 feet and was 100.26 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,400 cusecs while outflow was 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1124.85 feet, which was 74.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 5,800 cusecs and 100 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 21,400, 24,700, 10,600 and 4,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.

