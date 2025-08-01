IRSA Releases 426,800 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 426,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 473,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.00 feet which was 137.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 288,100 cusecs and 260,000 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1201.20 feet, which was 151.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,200 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 301,500, 310,900, 330,300 and 310,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 33,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 99,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence
Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities
Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF
PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mushaal Mullick presses forums to act against India’s heinous violations in IIOJK with documented ..43 minutes ago
-
Hurriyat leadership label August 5 annexation as betrayal of Kashmiris’ trust & UN principles43 minutes ago
-
All Pakistan Chief Minister Balochistan Football Gold Cup concludes successfully12 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral ties, promote regional peace12 hours ago
-
Various programs to be organised in Balochistan on Youm-i-Istehsal12 hours ago
-
Director General Livestock Sindh, Dr. Hizbullah Bhutto pays surprise visit to veterinary hospital at ..12 hours ago
-
DPM, Iranian FM reaffirm commitment to bolster ties12 hours ago
-
Former MD Wasa passes away12 hours ago
-
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan13 hours ago
-
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs13 hours ago
-
ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21.5 million13 hours ago
-
Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence13 hours ago