IRSA Releases 426,800 Cusecs Water

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 03:50 PM

IRSA releases 426,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Friday released 426,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 473,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.00 feet which was 137.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 288,100 cusecs and 260,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1201.20 feet, which was 151.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 25,200 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 301,500, 310,900, 330,300 and 310,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 33,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 99,400 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

