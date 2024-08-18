Open Menu

IRSA Releases 427,600 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

IRSA releases 427,600 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 427,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 456,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.30 feet and was 151.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 291,400 cusecs and 282,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.35 feet, which was 165.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 348,600, 353,800, 390,200 and 372,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 46,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum Sunday From

Recent Stories

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule

3 hours ago
 Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver a ..

Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home

4 hours ago
 Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Ban ..

Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series

5 hours ago
 First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan to ..

First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight

5 hours ago
 Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Ch ..

Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab Police prioritizes business community's con ..

Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG

2 days ago
 CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan