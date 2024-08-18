IRSA releases 427,600 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 427,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 456,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.30 feet and was 151.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 291,400 cusecs and 282,200 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.35 feet, which was 165.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 348,600, 353,800, 390,200 and 372,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 46,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.