IRSA Releases 427,600 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 427,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 456,100 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.30 feet and was 151.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 291,400 cusecs and 282,200 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1213.35 feet, which was 165.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 29,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 348,600, 353,800, 390,200 and 372,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 65,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 46,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
UHS approves MBBS annual exam schedule
Former ISI Chief Faiz Hameed to be made approver against him, says Imran Khan
Aun Ali Khosa safely reaches home
Aamir Jamal ruled out from Test squad ahead of Bangladesh series
First Super Blue Moon to be visible in Pakistan tonight
Blinken urges for Gaza Ceasefire, Warns of Last Chance for Peace
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal highlights enduring relevance of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s teachings5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL cuts off another 34 meters on gas theft5 minutes ago
-
Minister for public-private partnership to improve education’s quality25 minutes ago
-
FGRF starts countrywide plantation campaign25 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods25 minutes ago
-
Two held; drugs, arms recovered in DI Khan25 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti awards heroic driver for rescuing family trapped in flood25 minutes ago
-
Deputy Chairman Senate expresses grief over losses due to rains, floods25 minutes ago
-
DPO holds Khuli-Katcheri; issues directive on complaints25 minutes ago
-
NBF publishes book on ‘Data Analysis in Pakistan'25 minutes ago
-
10,000 liter spurious milk, 753 liter unhygienic ghee discarded35 minutes ago
-
Health. minister chairs provincial outbreak committee meeting35 minutes ago