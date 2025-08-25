IRSA Releases 429,400 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 429,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 460,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indu at Tarbela Dam was 1549.20 feet, which was 147.20 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 231,800 cusecs and 231,400 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1220.25 feet, which was 170.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 38,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 261,500, 185,300, 450,100 and 428,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 46,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 120,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
