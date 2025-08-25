Open Menu

IRSA Releases 429,400 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 02:30 PM

IRSA releases 429,400 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 429,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 460,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indu at Tarbela Dam was 1549.20 feet, which was 147.20 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 231,800 cusecs and 231,400 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1220.25 feet, which was 170.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 38,400 cusecs and 8,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 261,500, 185,300, 450,100 and 428,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 46,400 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 120,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

7 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

22 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

23 hours ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan