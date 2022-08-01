UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 430,900 Cusecs Water

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2022 | 07:54 PM

IRSA releases 430,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 430,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 529, 600 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 430,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 529, 600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1531.00 feet, which was 145.00 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 297,000 cusecs and outflow as 243,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1153.30 feet, which was 113.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 54,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 283,500, 329,000 and 236,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 82,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 79,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

